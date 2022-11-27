FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried: Your guide to the crypto crash4 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 06:51 PM IST
The founder of FTX was the paragon of crypto, then the cautionary tale. This guide will help you understand what happened
The founder of FTX was the paragon of crypto, then the cautionary tale. This guide will help you understand what happened
Sam Bankman-Fried was heralded as the savior of crypto. In recent weeks, his empire collapsed. Here’s what you need to know about the unraveling of FTX, including its founder’s rise to fame, how the firm failed and the collateral damage to customers and the crypto industry at large.