FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of fraud and money laundering
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty of fraud and money laundering.
Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven counts related to fraud and money laundering. He is the co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, , once the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, and trading firm Alameda Research. A New York jury convicted him of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least $10 billion, AP reported.
