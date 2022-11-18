FTX collapse leads exchanges to run audits to reassure investors2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 01:04 AM IST
- Industry experts have welcomed the move, but also warned that a PoR audit is not foolproof
NEW DELHI : The collapse of FTX and the allegation that the crypto exchange misused customer assets worth $10 billion has prompted several exchanges, including some in India, to go ahead with proof-of-reserves (PoR) audits to become more transparent and reassure crypto investors that their assets held by the exchanges have not been misused or misplaced.