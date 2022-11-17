FTX collapse pushes VCs to rethink oversight of crypto startups

Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of FTX, apologized for the collapse of the crypto exchange last week on Twitter, saying that he had an inaccurate impression of the company’s leverage and liquidity.If FTX continues operating in the future, he added, “All of the stakeholders would have a hard look at FTX governance. …All of the stakeholders—investors, regulators, users—would have a large part to play in how it would be run." Mr. Bankman-Fried resigned from his role as chief executive on Friday.

