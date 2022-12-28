FTX customers file class action to lay claim to dwindling assets2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 07:23 AM IST
FTX customers file class action against its co-founder Sam Bankman Fried and the company to lay claim to dwindling assets
FTX customers filed a class action lawsuit against the failed crypto exchange and its former top executives including Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, seeking a declaration that the company's holdings of digital assets belong to customers.
