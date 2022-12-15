FTX digital executive warned of client fund transfers to Alameda, documents show

A top executive of FTX’s Bahamas subsidiary warned that country’s securities authority days before the company filed for bankruptcy Nov. 11 of customer fund transfers to Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading firm tied to FTX, according to documents made public Wednesday. The warning prompted the regulator to immediately seek a criminal investigation, according to the documents.
A top executive of FTX’s Bahamas subsidiary warned that country’s securities authority days before the company filed for bankruptcy Nov. 11 of customer fund transfers to Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading firm tied to FTX, according to documents made public Wednesday. The warning prompted the regulator to immediately seek a criminal investigation, according to the documents.
Securities Commission Executive Director Christina Rolle requested that the financial crimes unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force open an investigation into the subsidiary, FTX Digital Markets Ltd., the same day based on the warning of FTX Digital Chairman Ryan Salame.
Hi! You're reading a premium article
Securities Commission Executive Director Christina Rolle requested that the financial crimes unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force open an investigation into the subsidiary, FTX Digital Markets Ltd., the same day based on the warning of FTX Digital Chairman Ryan Salame.
“Regrettably, the commission was informed today by [Mr. Salame]…that clients’ assets which may have been held with FTX Digital were transferred to Alameda Research," Ms. Rolle wrote to the police commissioner.
“The commission understood Mr. Salame as advising that the transfer of clients’ assets in this manner was contrary to the normal corporate governance and operations of FTX Digital," Ms. Rolle wrote, and that “such transfers were not allowed and therefore may constitute misappropriation, theft, fraud or some other crime."
The letter made public Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del., is part of a cache of newly unsealed records the Securities Commission of the Bahamas used as evidence to seek appointment on Nov. 10 of liquidators to take charge of FTX’s local subsidiary. The liquidators said the records refute allegations by FTX’s new U.S. management that Bahamas authorities were working with FTX co-founder and former Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who was indicted in New York on fraud and conspiracy charges earlier this week.
Mr. Bankman-Fried’s lawyer said Tuesday that his client “is reviewing the charges with his legal team and considering all of his legal options."
FTX Digital wasn’t one of the more than 100 corporate affiliates that FTX’s U.S. management put in chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
The documents, which had been sealed in Bahamas’ Supreme Court, were made public a day after FTX Chief Executive John J. Ray III criticized Bahamas authorities in testimony before U.S. Congress. He told lawmakers that Bahamian authorities haven’t answered FTX management’s questions about withdrawals totaling roughly $100 million. The company’s current U.S. management said in a Monday court filing that those fund transfers happened after Mr. Bankman-Fried allowed withdrawals by 1,500 FTX users purporting to be Bahamian customers.
The Securities Commission didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The newly public documents provide insight into the transfers that have been a central point of contention in the cross-border legal fight between FTX’s U.S. managers and the court-appointed liquidators overseeing the Bahamas subsidiary. Ms. Rolle said in a sworn declaration on Nov. 10 that the fund transfers to Bahamian customers could be clawed back under Bahamas’ insolvency regime, and that “the commission cannot condone preferential treatment of any investor or client of FTX Digital or otherwise."
An FTX spokeswoman declined to comment Wednesday. Mr. Salame couldn’t be reached for comment.
Lawyers for FTX and the Bahamas liquidators continued to spar later Wednesday during a hearing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington. James Bromley, a lawyer for FTX, said the company doesn’t believe the liquidators are acting independently of the Securities Commission and that it has evidence indicating Bahamian authorities transferred assets out of the company and minted digital coins in violation of the bankruptcy stay protecting FTX’s assets in chapter 11.
“This is dangerous information," Mr. Bromley said. “We do not trust the Bahamian government."
Chris Shore, a lawyer representing the Bahamas liquidators, denied Mr. Bromley’s allegation. He said Mr. Ray and FTX advisers couldn’t have seen the records made public Wednesday, which he said belie the notion that the Securities Commission was working with Mr. Bankman-Fried.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing FTX’s chapter 11 case, said the allegations made by FTX’s U.S. management are serious and that they warrant a future evidentiary hearing. Judge Dorsey urged representatives for FTX and the liquidators to meet in an effort to resolve the dispute.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.