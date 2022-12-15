FTX digital executive warned of client fund transfers to Alameda, documents show

The letter made public Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del., is part of a cache of newly unsealed records the Securities Commission of the Bahamas used as evidence to seek appointment on Nov. 10 of liquidators to take charge of FTX’s local subsidiary. The liquidators said the records refute allegations by FTX’s new U.S. management that Bahamas authorities were working with FTX co-founder and former Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who was indicted in New York on fraud and conspiracy charges earlier this week.