FTX effort to save itself failed on questionable assets7 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 07:18 PM IST
Collateral seized by crypto exchange was likely worth far less than it claimed
When crypto exchange FTX was struggling to raise cash early last month, it seized billions of dollars worth of collateral from its trading arm, Alameda Research, and used it to try to convince investors of its financial health, former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried said.