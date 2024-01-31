FTX expects to repay customers in full, says bankruptcy lawyer
Restructuring advisers will need to examine all of the millions of claims that have been filed against FTX to weed out those that are not legitimate, lawyer Andrew Dietderich said
Customers and creditors of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX who can prove their losses will likely get back all of their money, the company told the judge overseeing the insolvency case.
