FTX founder agrees to extradition to US, attorney says3 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 05:41 AM IST
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to come to the US to face criminal charges against him related to the crypto company collapse.
Sam Bankman-Fried may be ready to come to the US to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX following a chaotic court appearance in the Bahamas.
