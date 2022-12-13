Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried led yearslong fraud at company, SEC says

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried led yearslong fraud at company, SEC says

wsj 5 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 07:37 PM IST Dave Michaels, The Wall Street Journal
Sam Bankman-Fried diverted customer funds from the start of his cryptocurrency exchange to support his hedge fund, Alameda Research, and to make venture investments, real-estate purchases and political donations, SEC said (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Sam Bankman-Fried diverted customer funds from the start of his cryptocurrency exchange to support his hedge fund, Alameda Research, and to make venture investments, real-estate purchases and political donations, SEC said (Photo: Reuters)

Founder diverted customer funds from start of crypto exchange to support his hedge fund, regulator says

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried diverted customer funds from the start of his cryptocurrency exchange to support his hedge fund, Alameda Research, and to make venture investments, real-estate purchases and political donations, the Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout