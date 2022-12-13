FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried led yearslong fraud at company, SEC says

Alameda was also able to access FTX customer funds. The SEC said FTX customers who opened accounts with the exchange from 2019 to 2021 actually wired funds to Alameda. In some cases, customers wired funds to an Alameda subsidiary, North Dimension Inc., which didn’t disclose its relationship with Alameda, the SEC said. In total, about $8 billion in customer funds were deposited into Alameda-controlled bank accounts, according to the SEC.

