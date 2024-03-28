FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for multi-billion dollar fraud
Bankman was sentenced for his role in the 2022 collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for trading digital currency.
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a judge on Thursday, March 28, for stealing $8 billion from customers of the now-bankrupt firm, which was once regarded as one of the world's most popular platforms for trading digital currency.
