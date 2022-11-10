FTX liquidity woes to impact Indian crypto exchanges2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 01:15 AM IST
- FTT, the crypto token of FTX’s exchange, saw its value drop over 80% to as low as $3.77 at the end of Tuesday
NEW DELHI :
On Tuesday, Sam Bankman-Fried, chief executive of US cryptocurrency exchange FTX, tweeted that the company has reached a “strategic transaction" with Binance, under which the latter would acquire all non-US assets of FTX. The move, which Binance founder Changpeng Zhao detailed as a “non-binding letter of intent" to “help cover liquidity crunch", led to a crash in valuations of most of the prominent cryptocurrency tokens. Now, experts believe that the crash could further dent an already ailing cryptocurrency industry in India.