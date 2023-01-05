FTX's former top lawyer aided US authorities in Bankman-Fried case4 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 07:35 AM IST
The ongoing investigation against FTX founder, Sam Bankman Fried, also received inputs from FTX's former top lawyer Daniel Friedberg
FTX's former top lawyer Daniel Friedberg has cooperated with U.S. prosecutors as they investigate the crypto firm's collapse, a source familiar with the matter said, adding pressure on founder Sam Bankman-Fried who was arrested on criminal fraud charges last month.
