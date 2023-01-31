Last week federal prosecutors also sought to prevent Mr. Bankman-Fried from contacting current and former FTX and Alameda employees without his lawyer present after they accused him of reaching out to the general counsel of the crypto exchange’s U.S. operation. His lawyers have said the government was mischaracterizing innocuous conduct by their client in an effort to portray him in a negative light. They proposed that Mr. Bankman-Fried be prohibited from contacting certain limited witnesses, not all of FTX’s current and former employees.