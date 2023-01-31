FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried sought leniency from foreign regulators, says Justice Department
Founder tried to transfer assets, hoped to regain control of crypto exchange, prosecutors allege in filing
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried attempted to stall bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. in November in order to transfer assets from his crypto exchange to foreign regulators, the Justice Department alleged in a filing Monday.
Mr. Bankman-Fried hoped foreign regulators would treat him leniently and eventually allow him to regain control of FTX, according to federal prosecutors. FTX’s lawyers wanted to secure the assets for bankruptcy at the time he was trying to move the money, the prosecutors said.
He made the statements to Gary Wang, an FTX co-founder and the former chief technology officer, the filing said. Mr. Wang pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges and is cooperating with prosecutors.
The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office charged Mr. Bankman-Fried last month with stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers and misleading investors. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $250 million bond. He is currently under court-ordered confinement in his parents’ Palo Alto, Calif., home.
Last week, Mr. Bankman-Fried’s lawyers asked a judge to remove bail conditions that prohibit him from accessing assets held by FTX and his investment firm Alameda.
Mr. Bankman-Fried’s alleged misuse of FTX and Almeda funds in November were a reason for denying his lawyer’s request, prosecutors said in the Monday filing.
“Because FTX’s and Alameda’s remaining assets may include stolen customer funds, fraud proceeds, or assets that are otherwise recoverable by FTX’s creditors, there is no justifiable basis for the defendant to access these assets," prosecutors said.
A spokesman for Mr. Bankman-Fried didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Prosecutors said Mr. Bankman-Fried allowed Bahamian customers to withdraw millions of dollars after FTX froze customer accounts.
Mr. Bankman-Fried wrote to the Bahamas attorney general that FTX would make an exception for the country’s customers as a thank-you. FTX’s international operation had its headquarters in the country.
“We are deeply grateful for what The Bahamas has done for us, and deeply committed to it," Mr. Bankman-Fried wrote in the letter, according to prosecutors. “We are also deeply sorry about this mess."
Prosecutors also said that last month Mr. Bankman-Fried moved to take control of a nearly $500 million stake in Robinhood Markets Inc. The U.S. government later seized the shares, saying they were bought with misappropriated customer funds. Mr. Bankman-Fried and Mr. Wang bought their Robinhood stake with borrowed funds from Alameda Research, the Journal previously reported.
The ownership of the shares is disputed by FTX’s current management team and bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi Inc.
Last week federal prosecutors also sought to prevent Mr. Bankman-Fried from contacting current and former FTX and Alameda employees without his lawyer present after they accused him of reaching out to the general counsel of the crypto exchange’s U.S. operation. His lawyers have said the government was mischaracterizing innocuous conduct by their client in an effort to portray him in a negative light. They proposed that Mr. Bankman-Fried be prohibited from contacting certain limited witnesses, not all of FTX’s current and former employees.