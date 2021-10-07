Fundraising blitz caps a decade of unicorns

While the e-commerce sector has dominated investor interest in 2021, receiving $11 billion and accounting for 23% of the total investments this year, financial services have quickly caught up after a lull post the pandemic to emerge as the top sector in August, recording $2.2 billion versus the $1.2 billion recorded in August 2020 and $435 million in July 2021, according to a September report by consultant EY and the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association. The Indian startup ecosystem, the third-largest in the world, is likely to triple its valuation to $1 trillion by 2025, according to 3one4 Capital.

