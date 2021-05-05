Subscribe
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Galaxy Digital to buy BitGo in crypto sector’s first $1 billion deal

Galaxy Digital to buy BitGo in crypto sector’s first $1 billion deal

Mike Belshe, co-founder and chief executive officer of BitGo Inc.
3 min read . 06:30 PM IST PAUL VIGNA, The Wall Street Journal

  • Purchase coincides with a nearly yearlong rally in the sector, whose market value has surged to $2 trillion

Bitcoin-focused firm Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has agreed to buy BitGo Inc. for $1.2 billion in cash and stock, the first $1 billion deal in the cryptocurrency industry.

The deal coincides with a surge in interest and a nearly yearlong rally in the crypto sector whose market value has surged to $2 trillion.

