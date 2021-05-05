Galaxy Digital to buy BitGo in crypto sector’s first $1 billion deal
- Purchase coincides with a nearly yearlong rally in the sector, whose market value has surged to $2 trillion
Bitcoin-focused firm Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has agreed to buy BitGo Inc. for $1.2 billion in cash and stock, the first $1 billion deal in the cryptocurrency industry.
The deal coincides with a surge in interest and a nearly yearlong rally in the crypto sector whose market value has surged to $2 trillion.
