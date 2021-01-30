GameStop rally reignites as retail traders step back in

Robinhood’s decision Thursday to rein in the risk to itself by banning certain trades and unwinding client bets -- igniting an outcry from customers and even U.S. political leaders -- came after the stock market’s central clearing hub demanded large sums of collateral from brokerages that for weeks had facilitated spectacular jumps in shares such as GameStop. The trading platform also said it was raising an emergency infusion of more than $1 billion from its existing investors.

