GameStop's ‘French Revolution’ is a crypto-farce

Could actual rule-breaking or market manipulation be happening, though? Clearly even Redditors believe in some kind of quality control to block off bad actors, given the presence of moderators. One of them told Newsweek that they use a “number of automated tools" to keep things legit. But human nature is as constant as the march of technology. In 2001, the SEC reached a $285,000 settlement with a 15-year-old high-school student who had posted hundreds of enthusiastic online messages under several names to pump his portfolio. Since then, the discourse has become more meme-y — “hold strong, you beautiful degenerates" — but hardly immune to manipulation.

