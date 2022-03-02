India’s first social crypto token GARI has been listed on the country’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX. The move will provide more than 75 lakh Indian users on CoinDCX with another avenue to access one of the largest projects on the Solana blockchain. Further, it will increase the liquidity of the GARI and penetration into the wider Indian communities.

Prior to its listing on CoinDCX, GARI has already been listed on some of the world’s leading platforms including Kucoin, MEXC, Bitmart, Zebpay, Huobi and FTX.

GARI is the native token of Chingari, a short-video app that is truly ‘Made in India.’ Chingari enables short-form video creators to monetize their content on the blockchain with the GARI token. Notably, Chingari is India's fastest-growing short-form video app. Creators are rewarded with Gari Tokens when they create a video on Chingari.

Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-founder Chingari said on the listing, “This listing is a huge moment for us as it will allow the creators from every nook and corner of India to trade the GARI token. This has come as a giant leap towards our goal of financially empowering creators on our short video app, Chingari, who have largely been ignored by the global short app platforms."

