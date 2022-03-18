Giottus becomes first Indian crypto platform to list ApeCoin

The APE ecosystem is a community consisting of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), two of the most popular NFT collections on the ethereum blockchain. ApeCoin (APE) is the native governance token that empowers the decentralized community of the APE ecosystem. APE has been created as the primary token for all new products and services from Yuga Labs, the company behind the NFT projects.