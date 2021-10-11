The total amount of funding for global blockchain companies hit a record $6.586 billion in the September quarter, almost double of that raised in all of 2020, according to market intelligence platform Blockdata.

In 2020, a total of $3.80 billion was raised by blockchain companies. The fund raised in the June quarter was also at an all-time high.

In August, CoinDCX had raised $90 million in its Series C funding round, led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, along with other investors.

According to Blockdata, in total, there were 339 funding rounds during the quarter.

“On top is FTX Exchange, with its massive $900 million funding round in July. At the same time, this is the largest-ever funding round for a blockchain company to date," the market intelligence platform wrote in a blog.

FTX Trading Ltd, owner and operator of FTX.COM, a cryptocurrency exchange, in July had announced the closing of a $900 million Series B fundraise, valuing the company at $18 billion. This new financing round will expand FTX's global presence, accelerate the company's growth, and represents one of the largest raises for a crypto company.

With over one million users and averaging over $10 billion daily trading volume, FTX is one of the world's leading crypto exchanges.

Besides FTX Exchange, several other companies were able to attract hundreds of millions in capital, such as Sorare, Genesis Digital Assets, Fireblocks, BitPanda, FalconX and Blockstream.

The second-biggest fundraise during the quarter was by Sorare. The fantasy football platform in September had raised $680 million in Series B financing led by Softbank.

Genesis Digital Assets, an American Bitcoin mining firm, announced the third biggest fundraise of $431 million. In July also the company had raised $125 million.

Next Fireblocks raised $310 million during the quarter, followed by Bitpanda at $263 million.

As per Blockdata, Coinbase Ventures was the most active in terms of participation in blockchain funding rounds (18). Notably, Coinbase Ventures invested in FTX Exchange and CoinDCX, both cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase.

