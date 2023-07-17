Global rules leave crypto firms with no place to hide, says G20's Financial Stability Board2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Global rules for supervising crypto firms have been published by the G20's Financial Stability Board (FSB). The FSB said all countries should apply the recommendations, even those not members of the watchdog
Globally agreed rules leave crypto firms with no option but to introduce basic safeguards to prevent the blow-ups seen at FTX exchange and other crypto casualties, the G20's Financial Stability Board said on Monday.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×