The FSB has been working closely with the sectoral standard-setting bodies (SSBs) and international organisations to ensure that the work underway regarding the monitoring and regulation of crypto-asset activities and markets is coordinated, mutually supportive, and complementary. The global framework includes a shared workplan that the FSB and SSBs have developed for 2023 and beyond. Through this, they will continue to coordinate work under their respective mandates to promote the development of a comprehensive and coherent global regulatory framework, including through the provision of more granular guidance by SSBs, monitoring and public reporting.