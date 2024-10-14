Is it goodbye gold, hello bitcoin?

Divisibility – Any currency to be a perfect store of value must be perfectly divisible. Take the Indian Rupee. Every ₹100 currency note will buy you the same goods and services that 10 notes of ₹10 will buy. Which makes the currency divisible with no value lost in the division process. Diamonds on the other hand lose value when cut into smaller pieces. Paper (or fiat) currency meets these criteria, so do gold and cryptocurrencies. As a matter of fact, many popular cryptocurrencies (like bitcoin) are so highly priced that majority of traders buy fractions of this currency rather than an entire unit.