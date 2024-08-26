Markets
How Bitcoin ETFs can send Bitcoin prices to the moon in five years
Nithin Eapen 7 min read 26 Aug 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Summary
- Various funds started holding ETFs in bonds, currencies, gold, real estate investment trusts and volatility, but none caused the storm as Bitcoin spot ETFs in 2024.
Let’s start with examining gold prices from 1971 to 2023:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less