How Bitcoin ETFs can send Bitcoin prices to the moon in five years

How did the Gold ETF cause this rally in gold prices despite gold being an asset that was available for investment for 3,000 years?

With stocks, there are individual investors and large pension funds, as well as hedge funds, who buy stocks. You never get to possess the physical stock certificate in hand like in the old days, when the exchange would send you share certificates in your name. Nowadays, it’s held with a central custodian like Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) in the US for the New York Stock Exchange.