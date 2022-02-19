Got some pocket change you want to throw at crypto? It won’t go as far on PayPal

Venmo and PayPal currently charge 50 cents for any trades under $25, 2.3% of the transaction for trades between $25 and $100 and 2% for those between $100 and $200. The new fees, effective March 21, will charge 99 cents for trades between $5 and $25, $1.99 for trades between $25 and $75 and $2.49 for those between $75 and $200. If you do the math, trades from $130 to $200 will become cheaper, but anything below that amount will become more expensive.