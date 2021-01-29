Government lists bill to ban Bitcoin in India, create official digital currency

An earlier government bill on cryptocurrency in 2019 reportedly sought to ban cryptocurrency and criminalise its possession in India. However it was not introduced in Parliament. A description of the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 in the order of business said that certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses would be allowed. The past year has seen a surge in the number of cryptocurrency investors in India and in trading volumes. Cryptocurrency exchanges such as CoinDCX and Coinswitch Kuber have also raised early stage funding for their operations. The bill may spark an end to the nascent cryptocurrency industry in the country. The detailed text of the bill has not been released in the public domain so far.