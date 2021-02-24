Governor Das says RBI has major concerns about cryptocurrencies

“We have certain major concerns about cryptocurrency. We have communicated them to the government. It is under consideration in the government and I do expect and I think sooner or later the government will take a call and if required the parliament also will consider and decide," he said in an interview to CNBC-Tv18 . “I want to make it clear that the blockchain technology is different. Blockchain technology benefits have to be exploited, that is another thing. But on crypto we have major concerns from the financial stability angle and we have shared it with the government. The government will consider and take a call," he added.

