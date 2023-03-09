Govt ropes in cryptocurrency trade in anti-money laundering law. How does it help market, investors?3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:27 PM IST
- FinMin stated that the exchange between virtual digital assets and fiat currencies, the exchange between one or more forms of virtual digital assets, and the transfer of virtual digital assets --- will come under PMLA.
Finance Ministry has tweaked the anti-money laundering law by bringing cryptocurrencies and other virtual digital assets trade under the ambit. This means that exchanges, custodians, wallet providers, among others in crypto-related trade will fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Also, the ministry modified the definition of ownership in virtual assets. This move is seen as a positive by the cryptocurrency market.
