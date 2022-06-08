Grayscale’s crypto products enter India2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 11:41 PM IST
US-based Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manage
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Global investment platform Vested Finance has launched Grayscale’s crypto investment products, which will offer Indian investors exposure to bitcoin, ethereum and other crypto assets indirectly without having to buy any cryptocurrency directly. Investing through this route comes under capital gains taxation similar to investing in US equities and is not subject to 30% tax on crypto gains and 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) on each transaction as introduced in Budget 2022, according to Vested.