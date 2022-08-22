Hackers exploit Bitcoin ATMs to steal investors' money from wallets

General Bytes, maker of cryptocurrency ATMs, have faced a setback after hackers exploited a zero-day vulnerability in their servers of Bitcoin ATMs. The attacker was able to create an admin user remotely via CAS administrative interface and managed to dupe investors' money from their wallet addresses. The hacker was able to identify a security vulnerability in the admin interface. Further, the company has deactivated 2-way BATMs on the GB Cloud as a security precaution.

