Hackers rob digital assets worth $160 mn from this crypto exchange

Another cryptocurrency exchange succumbed to a cyber hack. This time, it would be crypto exchange Wintermute who on Tuesday announced the hack of approximately $160 million of its Defi operations. Evgeny Gaevoy, Founder and CEO of Wintermute said, there will be disruption in their services today and potentially for the next few days. A total of 90 assets have been hacked.

