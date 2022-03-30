Hackers steal about $600 million in one of the biggest crypto heists

“In this case the issue was that the bridge was highly centralized -- the theft came as a result of someone hacking the ‘validator nodes’ of the Ronin Bridge," said Tom Robinson, co-founder of Elliptic. “Funds can be moved out of the bridge if five of the nine validators approve it. The hacker managed to get hold of the private cryptographic keys belonging to five of the validators -- so that was enough to steal the crypto assets."