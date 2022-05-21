Has crash in stable coins slowed down sales in non-fungible tokens

The real-time data of CoinMarketCap shows that the global crypto market cap is $1.26 trillion, a 2.44% increase over the last day. However, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.50 billion, which makes a 26.80% decrease. Further, the total volume in DeFi is currently $5.89B, 10.61% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.