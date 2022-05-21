Has crash in stable coins slowed down sales in non-fungible tokens

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Since the start of May, crypto markets have been on a selling spree after Terra UST lost its peg and its sister token LUNA crashed to zero and eventually got delisted on many exchanges.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amidst the Terra LUNA crash, a steep selloff has been witnessed across the crypto market. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have also faced the brunt of broad selling pressure. On Saturday, NFTs rose in market cap, however, sales volumes were in a downturn.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amidst the Terra LUNA crash, a steep selloff has been witnessed across the crypto market. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have also faced the brunt of broad selling pressure. On Saturday, NFTs rose in market cap, however, sales volumes were in a downturn.
As per CoinMarketCap data, the NFT collections market cap rose by 1.2% currently and was at nearly $10.98 billion in the last 24 hours. However, in sales volumes term, it dived by over 10% and was around $29.93 million.
As per CoinMarketCap data, the NFT collections market cap rose by 1.2% currently and was at nearly $10.98 billion in the last 24 hours. However, in sales volumes term, it dived by over 10% and was around $29.93 million.
Top NFTs traded in the green today. FLOW surged over 2.4%, while ApeCoin jumped 6.7%, Decentraland MANA climbed over 7%, Tezos advanced over 9%, and The Sandbox soared over 7.7% at present.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Since the start of May, crypto markets have been on a selling spree after Terra UST lost its peg and its sister token LUNA crashed to zero and eventually got delisted on many exchanges.
The real-time data of CoinMarketCap shows that the global crypto market cap is $1.26 trillion, a 2.44% increase over the last day. However, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.50 billion, which makes a 26.80% decrease. Further, the total volume in DeFi is currently $5.89B, 10.61% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin jumped by over 2% but traded below the $30,000-mark. The coin was around $29,500.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Counterpart Ether too rose over 2%, however, erased its $2,000-level. It was currently around $1,978.