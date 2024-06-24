Hedge funds made a killing on FTX—Then it got complicated
Caitlin McCabe , Alexander Saeedy , Jiyoung Sohn , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Jun 2024, 04:36 PM IST
SummaryInvestors allege former FTX customers abruptly reneged on selling claims to their accounts and are suffering from an age-old affliction: seller’s remorse.
The FTX bankruptcy was looking like a hedge-fund trade for the ages, set to make hundreds of millions of dollars for intrepid vulture investors. That was before things got messy.
