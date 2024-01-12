Here’s How the New Bitcoin ETFs Will Work
Alexander Osipovich , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Jan 2024, 07:44 AM IST
SummarySimilar to gold ETFs, the new funds will hold bitcoins in a digital vault.
Regulators have given the green light to the first U.S. exchange-traded funds that directly hold bitcoin. Crypto enthusiasts hope the new funds—backed by asset managers such as BlackRock and Fidelity Investments—will draw more mainstream investors into bitcoin.
