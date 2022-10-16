Here’s what crypto traders are doing with volatility gone

Steven McClurg, co-founder and chief investment officer at digital-asset fund manager Valkyrie Investments, has been risk-off for most of the year. But he says Bitcoin’s a buy whenever it hits between $17,000-$18,000. “That’s when we’re buying. We’re waiting for those opportunities," he said in an interview. But he’s also seeing “good opportunities" with staking certain assets. Avalanche, for instance, is a token he favors because it took a big hit earlier in the year. Buying it and staking it can earn 8% currently.

