High tax on crypto may kill industry in India: Binance CEO

Zhao’s statement refers to the 30% capital gains tax imposed on all gains made from cryptocurrency transactions in the country, which was announced by union finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, at the announcement of Union Budget 2022. On top of this tax, the Union government has also mandated a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) on all crypto transactions, a move that experts had said at the time would be significantly adverse for the nascent cryptocurrency industry in India.