Himalaya coin: The $27 bn token loved by exiled billionaire, ex-Trump adviser

Guo has touted the digital token on social media, and has a business relationship with the exchange where it trades, according to the chief executive officer of that marketplace. Bannon, during an interview last week, called Himalaya Coin’s debut “monumental" and put it in the context of his fight against China. “If you look at the institutionalization of the counteroffensive to the Chinese Communist Party, it’s pretty impressive," Bannon said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}