Hong Kong set to approve its first spot bitcoin ETFs in April: Report
That timeline would make Hong Kong Asia's first city to offer the popular ETFs and is much faster than industry expectations of launches sometime this year.
Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds could be launched in Hong Kong this month with the first approvals likely to be announced next week, two people familiar with the matter said.
