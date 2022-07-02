How 1% TDS will be charged on your non-fungible tokens. 10 points

1. TDS is a means of collecting taxes on the income at the time of the transaction itself. This is deducted by the buyer and deposited with the Government on behalf of the seller. At the time of filing income tax returns, the seller can avail of the tax previously deducted and set it off against their tax liabilities. Jump.trade will deduct this tax and remit the amount to the tax authorities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}