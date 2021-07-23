How a stipend in Bitcoin inspired this engineer to start own crypto exchange

I was born and brought up in Hapur (Delhi/NCR). I belong to a family of engineers which compelled me to pursue engineering. I went to Harcourt Butler Technical University Kanpur to study chemical engineering in 2014 and during my college, I did website development for some clients, which helped me sharpen my coding skills. My ability to code enabled me to create numerous digital properties and helped me to think beyond what already exists in the world.

