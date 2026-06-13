How a student’s surefire bet on Polymarket went to zero—thanks to fine print

Hunter Guo found a bet on Polymarket that looked like a near-guaranteed win. Then the betting platform changed its fine print, and he lost $35,000.
On June 1, the bitcoin-hoarding company Strategy disclosed that it had sold the digital currency during the previous week, sending shock waves through the crypto markets. Guo, a 20-year-old student at Kings College London, saw an opportunity to cash in. With a quirk of Polymarket’s rules keeping trading open, he bought thousands of betting contracts which said they would pay off if Strategy sold any bitcoin by May 31. He hoped to buy a Porsche with his winnings.
Then Polymarket released a note to provide “additional context.” The platform explained that Strategy’s disclosure didn’t count because it had come out too late. For Guo to win his bet, news of the bitcoin sale needed to have come out by 11:59 p.m. ET the previous night. The value of Guo’s contracts was wiped out within seconds.