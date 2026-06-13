How a student’s surefire bet on Polymarket went to zero—thanks to fine print

On June 1, the bitcoin-hoarding company Strategy disclosed that it had sold the digital currency during the previous week, sending shock waves through the crypto markets. Guo, a 20-year-old student at Kings College London, saw an opportunity to cash in. With a quirk of Polymarket’s rules keeping trading open, he bought thousands of betting contracts which said they would pay off if Strategy sold any bitcoin by May 31. He hoped to buy a Porsche with his winnings.