How Bitcoin and Amazon helped this investor make a comeback as a billionaire

Miller also had stake in GameStop, however, one of his firm’s funds sold its GameStop holdings during the Reddit-fueled frenzy that began earlier this year, he revealed in an interview with CNBC. ‘’We had GameStop in our deep-value product, and I think our cost on it was around $4 or something,'' he said. The investor added that he sold the shares around $70s before the stock expanded to $400.

