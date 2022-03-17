How bitcoin got a lease of life in European Union

Yes. Newer crypto platforms, such as Cardano and Solana, are built on the ‘proof-of-stake’ system, or PoS. In this, miners are required to “stake" their own cryptocurrencies to join the network. Miners with the highest stakes get to validate transactions, thus reducing overall energy consumption. PoS can cut energy needs by 99.5%, according to the Ethereum Foundation, which maintains Ether, the second largest crypto in the world. Ethereum, which is more flexible than Bitcoin in terms of its possible uses, is based on the PoW system right now. But it is moving to the PoS system sometime in 2022 with the launch of the Ethereum 2.0 platform.