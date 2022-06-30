How can investors deal with crypto selloffs? A few tips from experts4 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 09:49 AM IST
Bitcoin - the dominant cryptocurrency - has fallen from a high of more than $67,000 to its current level just below $20,000.
When Doug Milnes started buying cryptocurrencies in January of this year, he felt like it could become an entirely new asset class for investors. Right now what it is making him feel is extremely unsettled.