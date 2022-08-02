Asia's one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, Zipmex is facing crisis at its bay due to its exposure in the Celsius Network and Babel Finance which are currently facing liquidity crunch. Zipmex is among the many crypto platforms, to halt their withdrawals and suspend trading due to volatile market conditions which dented their balance sheets. Although Zipmex is trying to release some cryptocurrencies for withdrawals from its Z wallet, however, its withdrawals of major tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum will remain locked up. Also, the exchange's yield-based program ZipUp+ remains suspended.

